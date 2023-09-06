(The Center Square) — An automotive parts company plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Candler County.
State officials said that DAS Corp.'s investment, coupled with "collaborative indirect investments," will total more than $35 million. The new Metter facility will create 300 jobs.
"The project is still active, and Georgia Quick Start is involved," a Georgia Department of Economic Development representative confirmed to The Center Square in an email. The designation allows state officials to decline to release how much the state offered in incentives.
DAS, a Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group supplier, designs and manufactures seating systems and structures and safety seating components.
"Our logistics assets, including a reliable network of rail lines and highways, connect companies like DAS to key business partners in all corners of the state and to markets across the world, providing direct benefits to Georgia communities," Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement.
The company will primarily produce automotive seat structures at its planned Candler County Industrial Park facility. Operations should start toward the end of 2024.
"The impact on our community will be transformative, stimulating investment in housing, creating other business opportunities, and improving the social economic wellbeing of our citizenry," Metter Mayor Ed Boyd said in an announcement.