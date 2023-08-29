(The Center Square) — A manufacturer of automotive components plans to establish a new Harris County manufacturing facility.
Daesol Ausys Georgia, formed in November 2022, plans to spend $72 million on the West Point facility, which it says will create more than 140 jobs. It supplies Kia Georgia, Hyundai Motor Group and General Motors.
"The project is still active, and the company will work with Georgia Quick Start for workforce training development," a Georgia Department of Economic Development rep told The Center Square in an email. Calling the project active allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered to attract a company to Georgia.
Daesol Ausys, established in Korea in 2017, specializes in designing and manufacturing vehicle accessories and interior components. The company plans to produce luggage boards and covers at the new facility.
"West Point and Harris County have a wonderful relationship with Daesol Ausys’ sister companies Daehan Solutions and Daesol Materials, and we have been working closely with company officials to get this new venture in West Point," Robert Grant, chairman of the Harris County Commission, said in an announcement.
Operations are expected to start in December 2024.
"West Point has become an automotive capital in its own right, and we are excited that Daesol Ausys will join other innovators in Harris County," Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement. "Our state’s automotive industry employs over 50,000 hardworking Georgians and will continue to grow as e-mobility suppliers choose all corners of the state for the jobs of the future."