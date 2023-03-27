(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers have the eighth-best return on their "investment."
WalletHub used 29 metrics to analyze the efficiency of state-government services across five categories: education, the economy, health, safety and infrastructure and pollution, to develop the rankings.
According to the analysis, the Peach State had the sixth-best economy and ranked eighth for the total taxes per capita for residents 18 years and older, though the state ranked 33rd for its overall government services. It also had the second-best roads and bridges of any state.
Nationwide, New Hampshire topped the list, ahead of Florida and Alaska. Conversely, California ranked at the bottom of the list, edging out Hawaii and New Mexico.
AAA: Price of gas remains steady
The average price of gas remained $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded, AAA said.
Monday’s average is the same as a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago and 74 cents less than last year. The auto club says motorists pay $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline.
"We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days, however, fears of a recession caused global oil prices to hover near $70 a barrel, which took the edge off of rising gas prices," Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a release.
Harrell: Make it harder to challenge a voter’s eligibility
State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, wants to clarify the rules for challenging a voter’s eligibility.
The lawmaker recently filed Senate Bill 321, modeled after a Washington state law, which would mandate challengers submit two types of evidence to prove someone is no longer eligible to vote in a jurisdiction. It also stipulates that challengers sign an affidavit confirming they took steps to obtain the required proof.
"A voting challenge is a serious allegation that should be backed up by substantial proof so that we’re protecting voters and not wasting precious county resources on baseless allegations," Harrell said in a release. The measure would likely not be considered until next year at the earliest.