(The Center Square) – A designer and marketer of kitchen and cleaning products plans to build a new Effingham County distribution center.
Rancho Cucamonga, California-based Bradshaw Home plans to partner with Camden, New Jersey-based NFI to operate the 1.2 million square-foot facility. Bradshaw Home plans to create more than 230 jobs.
A Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist confirmed to The Center Square via email that no discretionary incentives were involved in the project.
“More than 75% of Bradshaw’s customers are east of the Rocky Mountains, 55% are east of the Mississippi River,” Bradshaw CEO Tony Hair said in an announcement. “By opening an East Coast location, we expand our distribution network to more effectively service customers while significantly reducing freight miles to transport our products – a win-win for both retailers and the environment.”
NFI recently partnered with the Georgia Ports Authority to construct a new transload facility expected to open at the Garden City Terminal this year. Bradshaw Home’s new facility, projected to open in November, will be located at the Savannah Portside International Park near Meldrim.
“Bradshaw Home’s new facility is the perfect location from which to reach domestic markets spanning from Dallas to Chicago,” Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said in an announcement. “Georgia is positioned at the center of a logistics network featuring 35 weekly containership calls, Class I rail service from CSX and Norfolk Southern, and unsurpassed interstate connectivity.”