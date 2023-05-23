(The Center Square) — A provider of automotive thermal and energy management solutions plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County.
Hanon Systems plans to spend more than $40 million on the facility in Bulloch County's Gateway Regional Industrial Park and create 160 jobs. The company plans to assemble automotive thermal solutions in the new facility and expects operations to start in May 2024.
A Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told The Center Square the project is still active. The designation allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered to entice a company to locate or expand in Georgia.
"Georgia Quick Start has offered to provide comprehensive, customized training services," the unnamed spokesperson said in an email to The Center Square.
In an announcement, Billy Allen, chair of the Development Authority of Bulloch County, said the company "will be working closely with the Hyundai Metaplant and the electric vehicle industry."
"In Georgia, suppliers like Hanon Systems are able to successfully support larger industry ecosystems, thanks to partnership-driven solutions ranging from workforce training to logistics systems efficiencies," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement. "Bulloch County, as part of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, has been a part of this growing success story from the beginning."