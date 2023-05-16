(The Center Square) — Georgia’s Board of Regents voted Tuesday not to raise tuition rates at most of the state’s higher education institutions for the 2023-24 academic year.
However, the University System of Georgia chancellor said the system is nearing a "tipping point" because of inflation.
Tuesday’s vote marks the fourth consecutive year — and the sixth time in eight years — that board members opted to keep tuition costs flat at most of the state’s public colleges and universities.
"By holding the line on tuition, the Board of Regents is once again championing the students and families of Georgia," USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement.
"What should also be clear is that the University System of Georgia remains strongly focused on our highest priorities of degree attainment, efficiency and affordability," Perdue added. "That doesn’t negate the financial headwinds and increasing costs our institutions face, and I look forward to working with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly to do everything we can to try to restore funding."
Middle Georgia State University is the sole exception. Officials said its tuition would increase as the school is in the second year of a three-year plan to "align" its undergraduate tuition with similar institutions.
Meanwhile, USG officials, citing College Board data, said its schools have the seventh lowest average tuition and fees among similar public four-year schools nationwide.
"We have been a good deal for Georgia," Perdue said. "With the board’s decision today, we remain a great deal. Still, our institutions face strong financial challenges. We’re reaching a tipping point at which we need to mitigate inflationary pressures in order to maintain the quality of education."
USG officials contend enrollment declines led to a loss of $71.6 million in state funds at 20 institutions for fiscal 2024. Additionally, they said state lawmakers reduced USG funding by $66 million for fiscal 2024.