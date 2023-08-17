(The Center Square) — Georgia fire departments have received more than $2.7 million in grants.
The money, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and announced by U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both D-Georgia, is from the Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. It provides funding to upgrade equipment, buy vehicles and train firefighters.
As of Aug. 18, for fiscal 2022, FEMA has awarded 1,698 grants nationwide totaling $255.7 million. In Georgia, the grants range from $24,666 for the Commerce Volunteer Fire Department to spend on operations and safety to $952,380 for the city of Cleveland to buy a ladder truck.
"Our citizens can rest easy knowing that our fire fighters are equipped with the equipment needed to keep our citizens safe," Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner said in an announcement. "Additionally, the economic development impacts of this ladder truck will be tremendous as it enables existing business owners and developers for current and future projects to grow and thrive in our community."
Similarly, the Arnoldsville Fire Department, which received $261,904 to buy a new fire engine, said the money would help it recruit personnel.
"This will improve our capability to respond to fires and allow us to be better equipped to serve our rural community and surrounding area," Arnoldsville Fire Department Chief Heath Baker said in an announcement. "Hopefully, this new equipment will also help with recruiting new volunteers that we desperately need."