(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers have sent a measure to bar TikTok and other “national security software threats” on state-owned devices.
Lawmakers in both chambers unanimously signed off on Senate Bill 93, which they say would also bar Telegram and WeChat, and sent the measure to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. It would also prohibit these applications on state devices used in the legislative and judicial branches and in the state’s K-12 schools.
TikTok has become a flashpoint for lawmakers nationwide, facing increasing scrutiny for its connection to the Chinese Communist Party. According to lawmakers, Chinese law requires TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to make the app’s data available to the CCP.
“In the digital age, even seemingly benign applications by foreign adversaries can present a serious espionage threat,” Republican Majority Caucus Chairman Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, said in an announcement. “This legislation will keep Georgia on the forefront of this domestic security concern and proactively block malware from sensitive state computer systems in the future.”
In December, Kemp banned TikTok, Telegram and WeChat from state-owned devices. SB93 would also require the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to maintain a list of “foreign adversaries” and publish it on its website.
Last week, U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee members pressed TikTok CEO Shou Chew to address concerns about the app, including data security worries.