(The Center Square) — Election security will likely remain a hot-button issue in Georgia when lawmakers return to the Gold Dome in January and heading into the 2024 election.
Last week, Lt. Governor Burt Jones met with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, to discuss a 2021 report by Alex Halderman, a University of Michigan computer science and engineering professor. The Georgia Republican Party has raised concerns about the report, which it said uncovered vulnerabilities.
The recently unsealed report was filed as part of a federal lawsuit over the state's voting system. While Jones said he appreciated the opportunity to meet with Raffensperger, he expressed frustration with the secretary of state's approach.
"Protecting the integrity of Georgia's elections should be top of mind for every elected official in this state," Jones said in a statement. "...I had hoped to hear more proactive steps were being taken by his office to instill voter confidence for all Georgians ahead of a pivotal election for our state and country.
"Like many Georgians, I'm frustrated that we're still having issues with the software used to run Georgia's elections," Jones added. "The Secretary of State's Office has been aware of these issues since last fall and failed to bring it to the legislature's attention. Georgia is going to elect a President - along with many other key officials - in 2024 and we must get it right. The Secretary of State's office has plenty of time to do its job, and the Senate will make sure they do."
A spokesman for Raffensperger did not respond to a request for comment.
However, before the meeting with Jones, Raffensperger called on state lawmakers to support his "Secure the Vote Plan." According to Raffensperger, the four-step plan bolsters accountability of the election process and ensures the accuracy of elections.
Georgia's elections have been a lightning rod for criticism from all sides. Varied special interest groups have targeted the state's election law, Senate Bill 202, also known as the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021.