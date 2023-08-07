(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said the agency awarded $172.6 million for 27 road projects across the state in June.
However, a closer examination of the projects announced indicates the projects awarded likely totaled more than $197.1 million. A GDOT representative did not respond to a request to confirm the amount awarded.
According to transportation officials, the state awarded construction contracts totaling $2 billion in fiscal 2023. Last year, transportation officials confirmed to The Center Square that inflation was increasing the costs of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected, prompting officials to reject or defer some projects.
In June, the largest single project awarded was $58.6 million for Vidalia-based McLendon Enterprises for a reconstruction project in Toombs County. According to state transportation officials, reconstruction projects represented 35% of the funds awarded in June.
As part of the project, the company will widen and reconstruct nearly five miles of State Route 4 between Green Oak and McDilda roads. This project also includes constructing three bridges and approaches over Little Rocky Creek.
Beyond reconstruction projects, officials said roughly a quarter (26%) of the funds awarded went to construction projects, while the remaining money went to bridge construction (19%), safety (18%) and bridge rehabilitation (2%).