(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Georgia more than $3 million as part of an "equity grant."
The Georgia Department of Labor will use the money "to promote equitable access to unemployment benefits across the state."
"Equitable access means providing equal and fair access to unemployment benefits," Shawna Mercer,
director of communications/chief marketing officer for the Georgia Department of Labor, said in response to questions from The Center Square. "The objective is to meet every individual where they are. As additional needs and gaps are uncovered, adjustments will be made."
According to Mercer, targeted populations include low-income Georgians, those who don’t speak English or have limited English proficiency, people with limited internet access and Black and Hispanic Americans.
According to the spokeswoman, officials will "evaluate, improve and revise the standard methods of communication, expand accessibility of information, and guarantee all Georgia UI program communications fully comply with the federal plain language requirements."
The agency will conduct two rounds of surveys, which will be conducted via telephone interviews, online and by mail.
"The first will be conducted directly with the target population on their reactions to current UI documents/correspondence and/or experiences with UI/communications/applications before revisions are made," the spokeswoman said.
"The second survey will be conducted with individuals from the identified targeted group, allowing them the opportunity to provide immediate feedback regarding the revised verbiage/language changes," she added. "The feedback will be used to determine if the verbiage changes made to the correspondence, materials, and online applications are effective or should be modified to increase the clarity and effectiveness."
GDOL officials also plan to periodically deploy an online survey for ongoing participant feedback about their understanding of the UI program’s requirements and experience navigating the process.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration administered the grant.