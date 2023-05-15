(The Center Square) — A supplier of synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries plans to construct a manufacturing facility in Decatur County.
According to state officials, Anovion Technologies will create more than 400 jobs as part of the more than $800 million Bainbridge project.
A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokeswoman said the project is "still active," allowing officials to keep secret details about incentives the state provided to the company and what it might cost Georgia taxpayers.
"For many years, Decatur County leadership has been focused on attracting quality companies and quality jobs to our community," Pete Stephens, chairman of the Decatur County Board of Commissioners, said in an announcement. "We have always known that in order to remain competitive and to grow, we needed to diversify our industry mix."
State officials said the company’s new 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Bainbridge’s Downrange Industrial Park includes "proprietary furnace technologies" and will be the first of its size and scale in North America. The facility will produce synthetic graphite for batteries for EVs, electric storage systems, electronics and the military.
"With an $800 million investment and the creation of over 400 high-paying, quality jobs, Anovion’s decision to locate in our community is a huge win," Bainbridge Mayor Edward Reynolds said in an announcement.
Anovion is among the first qualified U.S. suppliers of synthetic graphite anode materials for e-mobility applications. Georgia officials said that graphite is the largest battery material by mass used in electric vehicles, more than copper, nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium.
Operations should start in late 2025.