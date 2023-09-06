(The Center Square) — The Atlanta City Council approved nearly $21.5 million to overhaul a major thoroughfare on the city's westside.
The council approved a measure allowing the Atlanta Department of Transportation to execute a contract with the P2K Lefko joint venture for the "Howell Mill Road Complete Street Project." The project includes three new signalized intersections, mid-block crossings and partial corridor-raised bicycle lanes between Marietta Street and Collier Road.
District 9 Council member Dustin Hillis said the project will transform Howell Mill "into a more efficient, pedestrian and cyclist-friendly corridor."
"Since being elected as the District 9 Council member, getting the Howell Mill Complete Street Project fully funded and to the construction phase has been one of my highest transportation priorities," Hillis said in a statement.
"With today's unanimous approval by the City Council, the project has been awarded to a contractor and fully funded at $21.5 million," Hillis added. "Additionally, the city is piloting an incentive program with this project to get large capital projects completed within 12 to 18 months of contract letting."
To pay for the project, city officials are turning to various funding sources, including the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and proceeds of a 2015 Infrastructure Bond. The project began in January 2016, and construction should finish in February 2026.