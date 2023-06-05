(The Center Square) — A series of Georgia Senate study committees will explore various issues, ranging from recruiting medical professionals in rural communities to exploring the shortage of truck drivers to potential changes to local option sales tax agreements.
"Each of these study committees will review current policies and practices within their specific topics," Lt. Governor Burt Jones said in an announcement.
The five-member Senate Study Committee on Rural Medical Personnel Recruitment, established with Senate Resolution 371, will explore rural hospitals’ challenges in recruiting and retaining workers, including surgical personnel.
"Healthcare facilities across Georgia face numerous challenges when it comes to healthcare professional recruitment, especially in rural areas. A shortage of properly trained medical staff is dangerous for rural communities that are often hours away from large hospitals," state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, said in an announcement. "As a Senator from rural Georgia, I have seen firsthand the negative impacts that a lack of healthcare personnel can have on the health and wellness of families located outside of metro areas in our state."
SR 155 created the five-member Senate Truck Driver Shortages Study Committee, while SR 147 created the seven-member Senate Local Option Sales Tax Study Committee.
The committees will hold meetings across the state and make recommendations for lawmakers’ consideration when they reconvene in January.