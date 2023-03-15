(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill this week that would provide $1 billion in tax rebates for Georgia income tax filers.
House Bill 162 provides a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 taxable years. It marks the second year in a row that Georgia taxpayers will receive a rebate.
Under the new law, those filing as single and married individuals filing separately could receive a maximum of $250. Head of household filers could receive up to $375 and married couples filing a joint return could receive a maximum refund of $500, based on their tax liability.
"While some in Washington, D.C. are calling for tax increases, we’re sending money back to hardworking Georgians," Kemp said in a release. "And while they want to grow government, we’re growing opportunity.
"Last year, we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of our state, and I'm proud we're doing it again. Thank you to those in the General Assembly who supported this measure to help Georgia families fighting through 40-year high inflation."
According to the release, the Georgia Department of Revenue will start issuance of the tax refunds within six to eight weeks. Taxpayers must file their 2021 and 2022 taxes prior to receiving the refund.