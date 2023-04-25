(The Center Square) — A group of state lawmakers will start a review of Georgia’s tax credits, including the state’s vaunted film tax credit, and make recommendations on possible changes.
The group will hold public meetings and finish their work before the 2024 Legislative Session starts in January. Lawmakers could consider any proposed changes when they return to Atlanta.
"This comprehensive review of Georgia’s tax credits is a proactive step toward supporting the growth and success of businesses in the state, and we have a responsibility to achieve a fair and equitable tax system that benefits all Georgians," state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said in a statement. "As an entrepreneur, I understand the need for tax incentives, but we need to make sure the recipients of these valuable tax credits continue to pour back into our state and its taxpayers."
The Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Department of Revenue, the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget and other "industry stakeholders" will participate.
"This joint approach is a critical first step in the process of reviewing all of Georgia’s current tax credits," Lt. Governor Burt Jones said in a statement.
A January 2020 audit found that the "impact of the film tax credit on the state’s economy has been significantly overstated." An October 2022 follow-up audit found the GDEcD "changed how it publicizes the credit’s impact on the state’s economy. However, GDEcD’s reporting on film production jobs is still misleading at times."