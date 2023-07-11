(The Center Square) — An Atlanta City Council committee has signed off on a measure requiring gas stations to have surveillance cameras, a proposal proponents say will keep residents safe.
With the thumbs up from the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee, the full city council will consider the measure at its Aug. 7 meeting, a city official confirmed to The Center Square.
The measure applies to gas stations and convenience stores connected to gas stations and was prompted by an uptick in car thefts and violence at stations in the city. It is similar to one the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved last year and went into effect on June 30.
"Requiring surveillance cameras at gas stations and convenience stores will be a strong deterrent to potential criminals," Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites said in a statement. "They will know their actions are being recorded and monitored, which will make it a safer environment for customers and employees.
"These cameras can be used to monitor day-to-day operations, identify problem areas, and help us enhance public safety throughout the city," Waites said.
The measure requires gas stations "to install a continuous video recording system dedicated to each fuel pump," which must operate "during all hours in which such establishment is opened for business." Also, establishments must have a backup system if the primary system "becomes inoperable."