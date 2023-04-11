(The Center Square) — An automobile parts developer and manufacturer plans to spend more than $72 million on a new manufacturing facility in Liberty County.
However, it is unclear what incentives economic development officials provided to Seohan Auto Georgia and the cost to Georgia taxpayers.
"The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development rep told The Center Square via email. "Georgia Quick Start has offered to provide comprehensive, customized training services."
According to a news release, the South Korean company, a "Tier-1 automotive parts supplier" for Hyundai Motor Group America, plans to create at least 180 new jobs. In October, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America broke ground on a fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility in neighboring Bryan County, the company’s first such facility.
Officials said Seohan Auto Georgia’s new facility at Liberty County’s Dunwoody Court Site in the Tradeport East Business Center should start production in late 2024.
"Sustained growth of the EV market over the past few years suggests that accelerated changes to the automotive market is inevitable," Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation CEO Jung Kee Koo said in an announcement. "We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry, and will be a new frontier for Seohan’s future with limitless opportunities and potential."