(The Center Square) — A Georgia House committee will soon debate cyber security enhancements for state agencies.
"Cyber security is a complex and constantly-evolving challenge, and it’s crucial that we have a strong cyber security framework in place to protect our citizens and our businesses," Rep. Brent Cox, R-Dawsonville, said in an announcement. "Fostering an environment for Georgia to become a leader in this field has been a priority of mine since I first decided to pursue public office, and I am honored to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to study the state’s cyber security needs."
Georgia regional commissions see unemployment rates drop
All of Georgia’s regional commissions reported drops in unemployment rates in April.
"With Georgia’s economy continuing to soar, the state unemployment rates remain steady," Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in an announcement.
"When you consider the number of existing companies expanding throughout the state combined with the incredible announcements of corporations moving to our state, the future continues to look very bright for the labor market," Thompson added. "As we approach the summer months, we are optimistic that job growth will remain steady in virtually every sector in the state."
Feds send $1.2 million for Thomasville infrastructure upgrades
U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both D-Georgia, announced $1.2 million in federal tax money for infrastructure upgrades in Thomasville, a move officials said will protect families and businesses from flooding.
According to officials, stormwater infiltrates the city’s wastewater system — causing water to overflow.
The lawmakers said the project aims to replace the system’s mechanics, pipes and structure and help the city implement the first phase of the system’s wastewater master plan, which addresses structural challenges exacerbated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.