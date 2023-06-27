(The Center Square) — Georgia authorities have approved $17.3 million in Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank loans and grants for seven transportation infrastructure projects across the state.
"Transportation infrastructure projects often entail large upfront costs," State Road and Tollway Authority Executive Director Jannine Miller said in an announcement. "Having the options of grants and low interest loans from the state not only makes these projects more affordable but reduces the pressure on local budgets to support other important services to citizens."
The awards announced on Tuesday range from a $4.7 million loan for a town center project in Lilburn to a $794,930 grant for a road project in Monroe County. Some recipients, such as Pike County, received a grant ($993,532) and a loan (more than $4.9 million).
The Buckhead Community Improvement District received a $2 million loan for a street safety project on the busy Lenox Road thoroughfare. It was the only recipient in the latest tranche that wasn’t a city or a county government.
The GTIB has awarded $200 million in grants and loans since 2010.
"With these substantial awards, we are paving the way for economic growth, expanded opportunities, and seamless mobility for all hardworking Georgians, regardless of their zip code," Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement.