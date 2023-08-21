(The Center Square) — A Georgia Senate joint committee will soon meet to discuss artificial intelligence.
"AI may be one of the greatest disruptors in history providing significant advancements and monumental risk," state Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Safety, said in a statement. "We must address this head on to protect our citizens, businesses, and state."
The Senate public safety and science and technology committees plan to meet on Nov. 1. Lawmakers indicated they would like to evaluate ways "to best address real concerns related to advances in artificial intelligence and to mitigate any risks facing the citizens of our state," state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, said in an announcement.
The joint committee will likely invite experts to discuss current and future AI best practices and trends.
In an announcement, Lt. Governor Burt Jones said AI "is evolving rapidly and it is important for us to analyze current and future AI practices. We must look at the pros, cons and potential unintended consequences of AI."
Other states have also explored how they might incorporate AI. In 2020, for example, Ohio officials announced a $1.2 million plan to deploy an AI tool to reform the state’s regulatory landscape, a move officials said could potentially save Ohio businesses time and money.