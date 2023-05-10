(The Center Square) — When it comes to quality, some Georgia hospitals need a checkup.
Of the 81 Peach State hospitals graded in a new report, 32 received a "C," while 20 earned a "B," and 19 picked up an "A." Seven others received a "D," while three were not graded.
The findings are part of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, developed by the independent nonprofit Leapfrog Group, which says it works for quality, safety, and transparency in the nation's health system. The grades reflect how well a hospital protects patients from preventable errors, injuries and infections, which kill an estimated 250,000 Americans annually.
"With the increase in hospital infections during COVID-19, we continue our efforts to encourage Georgia hospitals to make patient safety a top priority," Natasha Taylor, senior director of policy and success at Georgia Watch, said in an announcement. "The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades offer crucial information to help Georgia consumers make informed decisions about their healthcare.
"As a Regional Leader, we encourage hospitals in the Metro Atlanta region to strive for improved patient safety," Taylor added. "We appreciate those Georgia hospitals who are prioritizing patient safety. Through our reporting of this data, we hope to reinforce the critical importance of this work."
Poor-performing hospitals aren't limited to rural parts of the state. For example, Atlanta's Emory University Hospital is among the facilities that received a "D" in the report, as did the health system's Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Georgians may have little recourse should they fall victim to a preventable error. An analysis from The Center Square found that the Georgia Composite Medical Board routinely dismisses an overwhelming majority of the complaints it receives.