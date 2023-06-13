(The Center Square) — Georgia officials are moving forward with another $15 million in grants to expand broadband internet across the state.
Officials said the grants, funded by money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, should improve internet connectivity in four Georgia counties.
"Since day one, my administration has prioritized bringing opportunity to all parts of our state, including those areas often overlooked," Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in a statement. "These projects are just the latest steps we’ve taken to connect Georgians in rural communities with professional and educational opportunities, building on the significant progress we have made in recent years to close the digital divide."
Officials said the grants support building broadband networks in communities lacking reliable internet access. State officials said that when combined with additional capital matches, the funding will reach roughly $30 million and help serve more than 3,500 locations in four counties.
In August 2022, Kemp announced $240 million for the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program using the federal COVID-19 relief money.
In January, state officials announced more than $234 million in grants for a dozen internet service providers, which officials said should improve connectivity in 28 Georgia counties. The following month, officials announced the availability of the $15 million awarded this week.