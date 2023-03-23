(The Center Square) — For the seventh straight month, Georgia's unemployment rate remained at 3.1%, 0.5% below the national average in February.
The Georgia Department of Labor says the Peach State in January had the highest labor force participation rate in the Southeast at 61% and also had the highest employment-to-population ratio in the region, 59.1%.
Jobs were up in the Peach State by 135,100 (2.8%) compared to the same time last year, boosting the employed to 4,875,800, an all-time high. All-time highs were recorded in private education and health services at 648,900 and leisure and hospitality with 510,900.
Professional, scientific and technical services lost 2,100 jobs in February, while administrative and support services was reduced by 1,300 positions and the durable goods manufacturing sector lost 1,000 workers.
Retail trade led the job sectors that had growth in February with 3,000 new workers, followed by heavy and civil engineering construction with 1,300 jobs added. The specialty trade contractors sector grew by 1,300 jobs while local governments (1,100) and wholesale trade (1,000) also saw growth.
Initial unemployment claims were down 19,123 (a drop of 45%) from January to 23,055 in February. Initial claims were up 978 (4%) compared to February 2022.
"With consistently low unemployment and the southeast’s highest labor force participation rate, it is clear that Georgia means business," Geogia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said. "Due to sustained investments in the state’s economy and talented workforce, Georgia remains a top destination to live, work, and raise a family."