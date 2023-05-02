(The Center Square) — Georgia had more taxpayers move to the state than out between 2020 and 2021, new IRS data shows.
Federal tax forms filed in 2021 show Georgia welcomed 282,626 taxpayers and dependents, including 278,474 from other states. Conversely, 227,888 Georgians went elsewhere, including 224,629 to other states.
The IRS says the taxpayers moving into and out of the Peach State represent a nearly $1.3 billion increase in adjusted gross income.
To compile the data, the federal agency compared the addresses of taxpayers before and after they changed states and moved their gross income accordingly to their new states. A 2020 return represents a taxpayer’s 2019 residence, and the data doesn’t reflect those who didn’t file taxes.
The agency’s latest data reflects 2020 tax filings filed in 2021.
Georgia’s neighbor to the south, Florida, led the way in sending taxpayers to the Peach State, followed by California, New York and Texas. The Sunshine State similarly led the way for taxpayers departing the Empire State of the South, followed by Texas, South Carolina and Alabama.
Overall, Georgia netted 25,858 taxpayers, including 54,738 total people.
Recent census numbers revealed Georgia’s 159 counties had their collective populations increase by 200,939 between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, and 124,847 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.
Separately, the IRS recently announced that 48,000 Georgians have more than $46.2 million in unclaimed potential refunds for the 2019 tax year. Under the law, taxpayers have three years to claim a tax refund; otherwise, the U.S. Treasury takes the money.