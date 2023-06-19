(The Center Square) — A Georgia legislative committee will explore how governments can better collaborate to deliver services when disputes arise.
Lawmakers established the Joint Study Committee on Service Delivery Strategy with Senate Resolution 175. The committee will examine effective funding options and issues stemming from disputes between municipalities.
According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Service Delivery Strategy process ostensibly allows local governments and authorities to strike an accord on delivering services more effectively and cost-efficiently.
"The aim of this committee is to address specific issues pertaining to litigation surrounding service delivery systems," state Sen Frank Ginn, R-Athens, the committee’s co-chair, said in an announcement.
"Taxpayers across Georgia pay taxes to at least one local government and sometimes multiple governments," Ginn added. "Often times when a disagreement arises between these local governments, it results in litigation and cost to the community. Our objective is to minimize any waste of taxpayer funds by streamlining and improving the service delivery process."
The committee includes a mix of state lawmakers and local officials appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, and House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington. It will report on suggestions for improving the Service Delivery Strategy process, and lawmakers might consider proposed changes when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.