(The Center Square) – A Georgia-based recycled paper and packaging company plans to build a new production facility in Peach County.
Conyers-based Pratt Industries plans to spend more than $120 million on the new Warner Robins location, which officials say will create more than 125 jobs. The planned 496,000-square-foot facility at Robins Industrial Park will be the company’s 13th in the state.
“The project is still active. Georgia Quick Start is not involved,” a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist revealed to The Center Square in an email. The “active” designation allows state officials to keep secret how much taxpayer-funded incentives officials offered to entice the company.
In Warner Robins, the company plans to produce corrugated boxes using 100% recycled containerboard, primarily sourced from the company’s mill in Conyers. Operations should start in late 2024.
“Their investment will be the largest single private investment in the history of our city and will provide over 100 new careers for our growing population,” Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda W. Patrick said in an announcement.
Officials say the new facility will be among the company’s most modern of its 72 factories in 25 states.
“This will bring Pratt’s total workforce in Georgia to over 2,100 employees and 11,700 nationwide,” Pratt Industries Global Executive Chairman Anthony Pratt said in an announcement. “Georgia has substantially grown its role as a regional hub for supporting businesses and manufacturing needs across the Southeast.”