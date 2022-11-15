(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility.
Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, told The Center Square that the project is "still active." The designation allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered to entice a company to locate in Georgia.
"We are looking forward to breaking ground in the very near future and appreciate all the assistance and cooperation to make this project come to fruition," Charlie Komar, president and CEO of Komar Brands, said in an announcement.
According to the Development Authority of Bryan County and state officials, Interstate Centre 3 is in a "Military Zone," a designation that means companies don’t have to create as many jobs to qualify for Job Tax Credits. The job credits eliminate a company’s corporate tax liability and potentially reduce its payroll withholding requirements.
Companies in a "Military Zone" are eligible for a tax credit of $3,500 per job per year for five years.
"Our staff sourced this lead at the Georgia Port Authority’s Georgia Foreign Trade Conference three years ago, and we are excited that the work done over the last several years has resulted in such a great project," Jon Seagraves, chairman of the Development Authority of Bryan County, said in an announcement.