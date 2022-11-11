(The Center Square) — An ammunition manufacturer plans to spend $60 million to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, Ga.
Georgia officials would not say whether the state offered any tax incentives to encourage Norma Precision to build its new facility in Georgia. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered.
"It’s not often you are able to work with a company like Norma Precision, which is backed by the nearly 500 years of experience and tradition that comes with Beretta Holding," Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves said in an announcement.
Norma Precision, which produces ammunition for several sectors, including hunting, law enforcement and the military, will build its 300,000-square-foot facility at a so-called Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site — Interstate Centre — in Bryan County. As a part of the project, the company expects to create 600 new jobs and has already started hiring.
"Norma Precision is already hiring hardworking Georgians on our coast, and this new facility will support healthy communities across the Savannah area," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in a statement.