(The Center Square) – The much-anticipated and widely watched Georgia Senate race is headed to a runoff.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off during a Dec. 6 runoff. With the balance of the U.S. Senate potentially on the line, The Peach State will be the epicenter of the political world for the next four weeks.
Fox News projects that Republicans currently hold 49 seats in the 100-seat Senate and Democrats hold 48 seats, with races in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada still to be determined.
With Nevada's U.S. Senate race leaning toward Republican candidate Adam Laxalt and Arizona's leaning toward Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, that would mean control of the Senate would come down to the December Georgia runoff if the other races stand pat.
For all the talk of Georgia turning into a competitive state, Republicans won statewide constitutional offices and picked up an additional seat in the U.S. House.
"We won massive victories up and down the ballot, winning every statewide constitutional office, reelecting our Republican majorities in the General Assembly and winning back the 6th Congressional District," Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King and State School Superintendent Richard Woods, all Republicans, won reelection.
Additionally, Republicans retained three open statewide posts held by Republicans who did not seek re-election. Voters elected Burt Jones as lieutenant governor, Tyler Harper as agriculture commissioner and Bruce Thompson as labor commissioner.
Meanwhile, every Georgia U.S. House member who sought reelection won.
U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson, Lucy McBath, David Scott, and Nikema Williams, all Democrats, won re-election.
They "have proven track records of getting things done for the people of Georgia, and it is clear their constituents overwhelmingly approve of the job these House Democrats are doing in Congress," Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Rebecca DeHart said in a statement. "The Democratic Party of Georgia knows they will continue to serve the diverse communities they represent with integrity, dedication, and moral clarity – fighting for Georgia families and getting into good trouble."
U.S. Reps. Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Andrew Clyde, Drew Ferguson, Majorie Taylor Greene, Barry Loudermilk and Austin Scott won reelection. Republican Mike Collins was elected to Georgia's 10th Congressional District and will replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who did not seek reelection.
Additionally, Republican Rich McCormick won Georgia's 6th Congressional District, flipping it from Democratic Control. McBath previously held the 6th Congressional District seat but, following redistricting, won in the 7th Congressional District.
"Policies matter and Dr. McCormick showed that improving healthcare and fighting inflation matter in the lives of Georgia voters," Americans for Prosperity Action-GA Senior Advisor Kevin Cooke said in a statement.