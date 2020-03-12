(The Center Square) – The Georgia Senate and House on Thursday passed the amended midyear budget, one day after joint deliberations over the bill concluded.
Both chambers also voted in favor of immediately sending the $27.4 billion bill that covers spending until June 30 to Gov. Brian Kemp.
“We were trying to get it passed as quickly as possible so that the governor can sign it today and be able to start dispensing those funds if necessary,” said Sen. Jack Hill, R–Reidsville, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Every legislative session, two budgets are passed through the General Assembly. Lawmakers must review and approve spending for the remainder of the current fiscal year, also known as the Amended Fiscal Year (AFY) budget, and approve the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
This year, lawmakers also were tasked with reducing state spending by 4 percent for the AFY.
Rep. Terry England R-Auburn, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee said most of the adjustments made in the separate chambers were maintained.
The biggest item agreed on in the revised budget is $100 million Kemp requested lawmakers to pull out of the Revenue Shortfall Reserve to address COVID-19 concerns.
Hill said the money will be used for emergency responses to the disease and to aid local public health departments.
“If we receive any emergency aid from the federal government, that's a 25 percent match,” he said.
Also agreed upon by the House and Senate in the final version of the budget are $6.3 million to county boards of health and $5 million for the Rural Hospital Stabilization grant program.
“We hope to keep some rural hospitals in business during this critical period as well,” Hill said.
The joint committee agreed to restore funds for maternal and behavioral health, developmental disabilities and foster care services and the criminal justice system.
Also added in the committee was $400,000 for the Department of Education to cover placement and midterm exams.
Lawmakers agreed to add $1.5 million, a total of $3 million, for a Middle Georgia Regional Airport project. They also allocated $175,000 for the Department of Community Health for a study on the impact of pharmacy benefit managers.
Lawmakers still have to pass the fiscal 2021 budget amid COVID-19 fears.
“We’re beginning the process on the 2021 budget as well. So we saw no reason to delay it,” Hill said. “Frankly, we've got a lot of business today.”
The revised spending plan passed the Senate, 53-1, and the House, 166-1.