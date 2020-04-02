(The Center Square) – For days, Georgia was among southern states holding out in issuing a statewide stay-at-home order despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases and mounds of pressure to do so.
That changes Thursday, when Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign an executive order that will direct all Georgians to stay at home, starting Friday and lasting through April 13.
Kemp joined another southern-state governor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in making stay-at-home order announcements Wednesday. Neighboring states South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama have not issued statewide orders.
Kemp and DeSantis said they have been following President Donald Trump administration guidelines and have allowed local governments to implement their own orders.
"Georgia's orders reflect the guidance and direction from President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force," Kemp said during his public briefing Wednesday.
Health professionals, local governments and state Democrats have made public pleas to the governor over the past week for stricter social-distancing rules.
However, Kemp said Wednesday his change of heart was prompted by new data from health officials that point to the spread of COVID-19 by asymptomatic carriers.
"Over the past 48 hours, the modeling and data have dramatically changed for Georgia," he said. "From a public-health standpoint, this revelation is a game-changer."
An analysis released this week by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations predicts Georgia will reach its peak for daily COVID-19 deaths in late April.
As of Thursday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 5,348 positive COVID-19 cases, including 163 deaths in the state. A total of 1,056 people have been hospitalized.
Kemp announced Tuesday a plan to increase testing in the state. With 22,957 tests being administered up to Thursday morning, 23 percent – 5,348 – have resulted in positive cases.
State officials announced the discovery of the state's first two cases of COVID-19 on March 2 and the state's first death March 12.
Kemp declared a public health emergency March 13. As a result, Kemp has mandated several social distancing rules, including closing schools, limiting operations of sit-in restaurants and bars, and banning gatherings of 10 or more people.
On March 23, Kemp ordered high-risks individuals to quarantine for 14 days, including the elderly and those with other medical complications.
On Wednesday, he closed K-12 public schools for the remainder of the school year.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, which can spread person-to-person through air droplets, the CDC has reported. The disease has caused at least 5,601 deaths in the U.S., with at least 235,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.