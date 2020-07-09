(The Center Square) – A DeKalb County activist has filed a lawsuit and federal complaint against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) after the agency stopped 70 bus routes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edward Williams, chairman of Concerned Citizens for Effective Government, said MARTA officials eliminated more than half of its bus routes without a board hearing or any public input. Williams is suing the board of directors, its members and CEO and General Manager Jeffrey Parker.
Williams has asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order the routes reinstated and requested the Federal Transit Authority suspends its support of MARTA until the bus services resume.
"Many of the riders do not have other alternatives for transportation and do not make enough to afford a car or ride Uber or call a taxi," Williams said in a public statement submitted to the MARTA board ahead of its meeting Thursday. "It is a sad day; in that, we have a board that simply does not recognize their fundamental role of representing the people of the various districts that voted to become members of MARTA in 1971. You should be more willing to listen to the riders than ignoring them."
MARTA, the eighth-largest transit system in the U.S., provides public transportation in the Atlanta metropolitan area. It was established in 1971 by Fulton and DeKalb county voters and is funded by fares and taxpayer money. Before the coronavirus outbreak, its 101 routes served about 500,000 people.
With bus ridership down by 40 percent, Parker announced a plan April 16 to run 41 bus routes and double buses on 34 of the busiest routes, starting April 20.
The board's bylaws, however, call for a public hearing to held before changes can be made to schedules or fares.
Representatives for MARTA did not respond to a request for comment, and the board members did not respond to Williams' public comment submitted by email during its virtual meeting Thursday afternoon.
Williams said Marta's decision to suspend the routes disproportionately affects minority communities that depend on the transit service to go to work.
"Many of MARTA's riders are minorities and are usually essential workers who cannot work from home, as such, in order for businesses to reopen and to start up, the riders need to be able to get to work," he said.
Gov. Brian Kemp started lifting COVID-19 restrictions April 27. However, essential workers were required to work during Kemp's stay-at-home order, which was issued April 3.
The governor's active executive order requires only medically vulnerable Georgians and those living in long-term care facilities to shelter-in-place.
Most businesses are allowed to operate with restrictions and health precautions in place. Social distancing and limiting gatherings to 50 people also are required.
Low-wage workers make up 41 percent of the metro Atlanta area's workforce, according to a Brookings Institute study published in March. About 921,800 workers make a median average of $10.09 an hour.
Brookings reported 39 percent of the low-wage workers in the area are white workers, 38 percent are Black workers, 16 percent are Hispanic workers and 5 percent are Asian workers.