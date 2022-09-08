(The Center Square) — A Georgia sound solutions and engineering company plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County
Brunswick-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in the new facility. The company plans to create 88 new jobs to add to the 17 positions it currently supports.
Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, told The Center Square that the "project is still active." State law allows officials to keep secret the cost of incentives or how much taxpayers will cover for a project until a deal is finalized.
TAC engineers sound-wall systems that are used for various purposes, including highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges and other industrial purposes.
"We have been working with Troy Acoustics since January 2020 after meeting [company founder Bill Bergiadis] and his team at a trade convention, and we couldn't ask for a better outcome," Shelley Zorn, president and CEO of the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority, said in an announcement.
The Red Hills Business Park, the location of Troy Acoustics' new facility, is a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site. The company expects to begin operations at the facility in 2024.
"In early 2023, Red Hills Business Park will welcome its newest tenant as construction begins, and workers will begin to fill the facility in 2024," Zorn added. "The products made in Thomas County will go on to support economic growth across the state."