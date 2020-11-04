(The Center Square) – Georgia incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath has won her rematch against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race for McBath at 1:37 a.m. EST on Wednesday. With 2,643 of 2,656 precincts reporting, McBath had secured 53.7% of the vote compared with 46.3% for Handel, according to unofficial election results.
McBath was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018 after her first victory against Handel, a longtime politician and businesswoman.