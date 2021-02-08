(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers in Georgia who were assaulted in 2019 with firearms, knives or similar sharp implements numbered four, according to FBI crime statistics.

In the South region, 45 officers were assaulted in such a manner, according to data released in the fall of 2020. And from 2010 to 2019, the number of Georgia law enforcement officers assaulted with knives or firearms was 36, the FBI reported.

Nationwide, 75 officers were assaulted with firearms or sharp implements while on duty in 2019, according to the study.

The total number of assaults on officers – with or without weapons – in the U.S. in 2019 reached 56,034, the FBI reported. Of that number, 8.8% involved knives or other cutting instruments; firearms, 5.6%; and other dangerous weapons, 15.9%.

A total of 48 officers nationwide were killed in felonious incidents in the line of duty that same year, the study said.

Officers Assaulted and Injured with Firearms, Cutting Instruments

Area / StateTotal2010201120122013201420152016201720182019
Number of victim officers1,0311041101051261061021191038175
NORTHEAST124181120121310146911
Connecticut82122010000
Maine10000001000
Massachusetts60100031100
New Hampshire50041000000
Rhode Island00000000000
Vermont20000200000
New Jersey304433602134
New York274351323321
Pennsylvania458265247146
MIDWEST163252211171815172099
Illinois10000100000
Indiana193711401110
Michigan418233262735
Ohio90200101311
Wisconsin163323012002
Iowa30000010200
Kansas10100000000
Minnesota70001411000
Missouri6010559568741
Nebraska41100101000
North Dakota00000000000
South Dakota20100001000
SOUTH45745494352464554413745
Delaware20000100001
District of Columbia42000000101
Florida4902109553429
Georgia360544543254
Maryland161222020205
North Carolina162210324101
South Carolina270222352290
Virginia271515326301
West Virginia102212020100
Alabama71010001004
Kentucky203441112301
Mississippi70031003000
Tennessee397843473030
Arkansas143220004210
Louisiana172132023013
Oklahoma294202831522
Texas1371712519131019151413
WEST28416273145273234362610
Arizona3922411166160
Colorado342214555631
Idaho60200003010
Montana10000100000
Nevada181242142200
New Mexico70003030100
Utah172152401110
Wyoming40200001010
Alaska92020004100
California124615121611131121136
Hawaii40002010010
Oregon40012000001
Washington171123401302
PUERTO RICO AND OTHER OUTLYING AREAS30100200000
American Samoa00000000000
Guam00000000000
Mariana Islands00000000000
Puerto Rico30100200000
U.S. Virgin Islands00000000000

Source: U.S. Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Investigation

