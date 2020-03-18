FILE - Gasoline, gas state attendant, Oregon

In this May 6, 2015 photo, attendant James Lewis pumps gas at a station in Portland, Ore. Only Oregon and New Jersey have laws that prohibit consumers from pumping their own gasoline.

 AP Photo/Don Ryan

State gas taxes and fees in Iowa amount to 30.5 cents per gallon, the 25th highest rate among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

As of January of this year, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Iowa was $2.30. And the state’s gas tax as a share of the total cost of a gallon of gas stood at 13.3 percent.

In addition to state gas taxes – which can make up between 5 percent and more than 20 percent of the cost of gas – the federal government levies a tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

The analysis is based on data from the American Petroleum Institute, which advocates for the oil industry. As a rule, in states that place higher taxes on gasoline, registered vehicles are driven fewer miles annually, the study found.

The average cost of a gallon of gas nationwide in January was $2.50, well below the average price eight years ago, when gas cost $4 per gallon, according to 24/7 Wall St.

State Gas Taxes, From Lowest to Highest

RankStateState Gas Tax (Cents per Gallon)Average Gas Price per Gallon as of January 2020State Tax as % of Gas PriceMiles Traveled per Driver Annually
50Alaska14.4$2.984.8%10,237
49Missouri17.4$2.158.1%17,926
48Mississippi18.8$2.208.5%19,791
47New Mexico18.9$2.378.0%18,711
46Arizona19.0$2.826.7%12,516
45Oklahoma (tied)20.0$2.229.0%18,142
44Texas (tied)20.0$2.179.2%16,237
43Louisiana20.0$2.219.1%14,610
42Virginia22.0$2.309.6%14,393
41Colorado22.0$2.568.6%12,711
40South Carolina22.8$2.2210.3%14,769
39Delaware23.0$2.2410.3%12,943
38North Dakota23.0$2.449.4%17,558
37New Hampshire23.8$2.459.7%11,859
36Wyoming24.0$2.579.3%24,898
35Kansas24.0$2.2410.7%14,976
34Arkansas24.8$2.2311.1%17,095
33Kentucky26.0$2.3311.2%16,337
32Massachusetts26.5$2.5610.4%13,530
31Alabama27.2$2.2512.1%17,796
30Tennessee27.4$2.2712.1%14,997
29Minnesota28.6$2.3912.0%17,823
28South Dakota30.0$2.4112.5%15,224
27Maine30.0$2.5311.9%14,207
26Nebraska30.2$2.3912.7%14,768
25Iowa30.5$2.3013.3%14,725
24Vermont30.8$2.6311.7%13,005
23Utah31.1$2.6012.0%15,793
22Montana32.8$2.5213.0%15,752
21Wisconsin32.9$2.3713.9%15,364
20Idaho33.0$2.5812.8%14,139
19Nevada33.8$2.9711.4%14,278
18Georgia34.5$2.3414.7%18,337
17Rhode Island35.0$2.5513.7%10,580
16West Virginia35.7$2.4814.4%17,107
15North Carolina36.4$2.3315.6%16,130
14Maryland36.7$2.4115.2%13,561
13Oregon36.8$2.9712.4%12,573
12Ohio38.5$2.4315.9%14,251
11Connecticut40.1$2.6315.2%12,126
10New Jersey41.4$2.5716.1%12,225
9Michigan42.0$2.3717.7%14,314
8Florida42.3$2.4117.5%14,433
7New York45.0$2.6816.8%10,128
6Indiana46.6$2.3619.7%17,765
5Hawaii48.4$3.6613.2%11,479
4Washington49.4$3.1016.0%10,553
3Illinois53.7$2.6020.7%12,387
2Pennsylvania58.7$2.7021.7%11,356
1California60.6$3.5217.2%12,900

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

