(The Center Square) – Let’s get ready to rumble … at least vicariously from afar while practicing proper social distancing protocols.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' safer-at-home order was amended to classify professional sports as “essential businesses,” creating a potential opportunity for some sports to resume without fans in the stands to provide a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It would be good from a psychological perspective,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “People are starved for content. We’ve never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had such little new content, particularly in the sporting realm.”
On Monday, the World Wrestling Entertainment announced it would resume live events without audiences after weeks of taping at the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University, both in Orlando.
“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE said in a statement. “As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”
A WWE employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The employee and roommate were exposed to acute health care workers March 26, WWE said in a statement.
“The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery,” WWE said.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings expressed concern Monday about the WWE worker testing positive.
“If one of the family members in my house tested positive, that would be concerning to me,” he said. “We would have to make some provisions in my house to make sure the rest of us did not get it.”
Florida is actively lobbying Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship, the mixed martial arts league, to come to the Sunshine State rather than move forward with a plans to stage fights on a private island.
Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Halsey Beshears invited UFC President Dana White to come to Florida last week in a tweet.
“Why go to an island? Florida is your huckleberry. @FloridaDBPR will get your fighters licensed and we will make it work,” Beshears tweeted. “Then remember us when all the cool kids want to date you again, that Florida tried to help out when nobody else would.”
DeSantis said he’s also encouraging NASCAR and golf to resume.
“If NASCAR does a race and can televise it without having a large crowd, that’s a good thing,” he said before referring to a proposed one-on-one match-up between golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
“You wouldn’t have a gallery there. You wouldn’t have the crowds,” DeSantis said. “Put that on TV.”
Horse racing has continued in Florida without fans but accepting online bets.
The NBA and NHL suspended their seasons in mid-March. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the earliest his league will discuss resuming the season is May.
Major League Baseball is pondering an abbreviated season with all 30 teams playing games in Arizona and Florida in their spring training leagues.
MLB spokesman Pat Courtney told the governor’s office in a Tuesday email officials are hesitant to make promises.
“We are appreciative that the governor is open to playing games in Florida as one potential solution, but we all agree such efforts can only be undertaken in a manner that does not endanger public health, nor the health of our players and fans,” Courtney wrote.