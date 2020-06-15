(The Center Square) – The Florida Democratic Party has qualified candidates for 140 of 141 open state Legislature seats in November’s election, the most complete slate of blue hopefuls in decades.
Florida Republican Party Chairman Sen. Joe Gruters, however, said finding candidates is one thing but winning elections to the GOP-controlled state Legislature is another, warning Democrats are “leading these candidates out to the slaughter.”
Florida’s qualifying period for state candidates ended at noon Friday, setting the stage for Aug. 18 primaries and the Nov. 3 general election.
Democrats will present candidates for all 21 open Senate seats and for 119 of 120 two-year seats in the Florida House.
Rep. Brad Drake, R-Eucheeanna, who faces no GOP primary opposition, is the only Republican who will not face a general election challenge.
Republicans opted not to run candidates in four Senate and 18 House races, including 10 in south Florida.
That means incumbent Reps. Ramon Alexander, Kamia Brown, James Bush, Dan Daley, Fentrice Driskell, Joe Geller, Michael Gottlieb, Michael Grieco, Dianne Hart and Evan Jenne, facing no primary challengers, essentially have been re-elected.
Without a primary challenger or a November Republican opponent, newcomer Democrat Travaris McCurdy also will be the Orlando-area House District 46 representative in 2021, succeeding term-limited fellow Democrat Rep. Bruce Antone.
Other than those 12 races, there will be either a primary and/or general elections in the remaining 108 House seats and for all 21 open Senate seats.
There are no GOP challengers in elections for Senate seats now occupied by Democrats, meaning incumbents such as Perry Thurston Jr., of Ft. Lauderdale, and Darryl Rouson, of St. Petersburg, face August primary challengers to earn return trips to Tallahassee.
Ensuring there were viable candidates to challenge Republican supremacy in the state Legislature was a goal of the state Democratic Party, which says it will spend $2 million on 50 down-ballot elections this year.
“Our philosophy is that you’ve got to play to win,” Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said. “If we’re going to win at every level, we’ve got to compete.”
Florida is a “trifecta” state, with Republicans in control of the governor’s office, the House – by a 73-47 margin – and the Senate – by a 23-17 advantage – despite there being slightly more registered Democratic voters in the state than Republican voters.
Since assuming control of the House in 1996 for the first time in state history, Republicans have dominated the 120-seat lower chamber. Democrats, however, have gained nine seats since 2014, including six in 2018.
Republicans have controlled the state Senate since 1994. Democrats have whittled back the GOP’s 28-12 margin in 2010 to 23-17, ending Republicans’ veto-proof majority.
While overcoming the Republicans’ advantage in the House appears unlikely, there are at least four Senate seats now held by Republicans that Democrats believe they can win in November.
“There’s more interest in presenting Democratic candidates in every district so voters can see the alternative,” Rizzo said. “Some of these are tough districts to win. But our candidates are stepping forward.”
Gruters told Florida Politics the GOP is sticking with its time-tested model for success: rather than field a slate of candidates in districts controlled by Democrats, the party will focus on winning winnable campaigns.
Filling ballot vacancies just to do so is “just leading these candidates out to the slaughter,” he said, noting the full roster will share bad news and can commiserate together on election night. They won’t be alone.”
The state GOP would win “one or two Senate seats” and “five-plus House seats,” Gruters predicted, adding “we are also going to deliver the state for the president.”