(The Center Square) – Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Spencer Eig granted a change-of-venue request by the state Thursday to move a lawsuit challenging Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s July 6 order that mandated schools open this month and offer the “full panoply” of brick-and-mortar services.
The Florida Education Association’s (FEA) lawsuit now will be heard in a Leon County courtroom in Tallahassee instead of in south Florida.
With students in several school districts across the state set to return to classrooms as soon as Monday, the change in venue diminishes the likelihood FEA will secure the temporary injunction it asked Eig to issue this week to prevent schools from opening next week.
After granting the state’s request during a Thursday hearing in Miami, Eig said he wanted a Leon County judge assigned by the close of business "so the case can move quickly."
As of Thursday evening, the 2nd Judicial Circuit in Leon County had not announced who will hear the case.
FEA filed the lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corcoran, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other defendants July 20, alleging the order violated the state constitution, which guarantees Floridians the right to “safe” and “secure” public education.
The change-of-venue request was made by lawyers representing DeSantis and Corcoran after a Wednesday hearing on pretrial motions and after they filed a bid Monday to dismiss the case.
The motion to dismiss said Corcoran’s order does not mandate all schools reopen – only school boards have that legal authority – until local officials deem it is safe to do so, nor does it require parents send their children to school for in-person instruction with districts providing an array of options, including continued online “distance learning.”
State attorneys said FEA and other plaintiffs, which include two individuals and the National Education Association (NEA), “seek a judicial order that would close all schools throughout the state and usurp the authority of the Legislature, the Executive Branch, and Florida’s 67 school districts to direct education policy in Florida.”
Eig did not grant the motion to dismiss, prompting state attorneys to argue Thursday for the change of venue, noting that normally when Florida officials are defendants in a case involving issues related to their positions, it is heard in Tallahassee, the state Capitol.
FEA attorney Kendall Coffey said the case should stay in Miami because it is the procedural trendsetter that the state’s other 66 school districts would follow in responding to “an issue of crucial statewide importance."
Eig agreed with both arguments.
“This is an issue of crucial statewide importance,” he said. “Consequently the court will transfer the matter to the 2nd Judicial Circuit in Leon County on an expedited basis."
Despite pressure from the state and federal government to open classrooms this month as planned, many Florida public school districts, charters schools and private schools still are trying to decide when – and how – they will do so.
Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade county schools will offer only online instruction when their schools reopen, tentatively planned for later this month.
Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties will open schools Aug. 31, about two weeks later than planned. Broward County will reopen for online only instruction Aug. 19.
In July, the Hillsborough County School Board rejected total virtual learning for the first nine weeks of school. It will offer some in-house services when it reopens schools, at least a week or two later than the Aug. 10 planned first day of school.