(The Center Square) – Naloxone, the emergency treatment that’s proven to reverse opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning if administered quickly enough, is available in Florida for free or low cost.
With fake prescription drug pills laced with fentanyl and fentanyl powder pouring through the southern border, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a new public safety alert, saying, “Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country.”
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warned again recently of the serious threat fentanyl poses, saying, “We have been warning Floridians that just one pill can kill, but as fentanyl continues to flood across the U.S.-Mexico border in record amounts, the message is quickly evolving into One Pill WILL KILL.
“I cannot stress enough how vital it is to never use drugs – as lethal amounts of fentanyl are increasingly being discovered in so many illicit substances creating a terrible spike in overdose deaths.”
But after reporting on a toddler nearly dying from fentanyl poisoning, The Center Square received numerous requests from readers about where and how to obtain Naloxone.
Florida law authorizes all adults to purchase Naloxone or its generic form at most licensed pharmacies without a prescription and without insurance. In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law expanding access to emergency overdose treatments in Florida, including authorizing pharmacists to dispense certain opioid-blocking drugs like Naloxone to caregivers. The law, which includes similar provisions to Good Samaritan laws passed in other states, also provides legal immunity to law enforcement officers, probation officers and child protection investigators who administer NARCAN, the brand nasal spray, and similar drugs. It also authorizes public schools to purchase or enter into private arrangements to receive Naloxone.
The Florida Department of Children and Family Services, through its “I Save Florida” program, maintains an online naloxone finder and provides training on how to use it.
The Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association also offers online Narcan and overdose training.
Floridians can also access free resources, including Naloxone, at nextdistro.org/naloxone, an online mail-based harm reduction service, and at Naloxoneexchange.com.
Numerous organizations provide free or reduced cost services statewide. In south Florida, for example, in Miami, IDEA Exchange, a harm reduction organization, provides services including free Naloxone as does the Guidance Care Center in the Florida Keys.
Insurance copays will cover the purchase of Naloxone in Florida, with and without a prescription, numerous pharmacists told The Center Square. Prices vary, according to the pharmacy, insurance plan, and region of the state. Prescription drug discounts can be applied if the drug is purchased using a prescription. Some coupons can be applied to reduce the cash price.
GoodRX Health provides information about where and how to obtain Naloxone for free or at a reduced cost at pharmacies by zip code online and through a mobile app.
Having Naloxone on hand is “a good precaution,” the discount prescription drug website says, similar to having a fire extinguisher. You hope you won’t have to use it but if you do, having it could save your life or someone else’s, it argues.
Good RX Care also provides a prescription service online for individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 who live where Naloxone isn’t available through community-based distribution programs, which primarily assist drug users. The National Harm Reduction Coalition has published a map identifying where the programs are located nationwide.
Naloxone has been proven to successfully reverse the effects of opioids and prevent someone who’s overdosed from dying by restoring their breathing, the National Institutes of Health reports. Signs of an overdose according to NIH include unconsciousness, small pupils, slow or shallow breathing, vomiting, inability to speak, faint heartbeat, limp arms and legs, pale skin, purple lips and fingernails.
On Tuesday, Emergent BioSolutions announced the FDA was fast tracking reviewing its application to allow NARCAN® Nasal Spray to be sold as an over-the-counter emergency treatment. If approved, it could hit the shelves in March next year, it said.
In the meantime, Florida law enforcement officers are doing everything they can to get fentanyl and other deadly drugs off the streets, according to authorities. Over a period of just a few months this year, they seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Florida. That was after officers in a different operation shut down a major drug trafficking ring run by gang members affiliated with Mexican cartels and seized enough fentanyl to kill nearly half of Florida’s population.
The Florida Department of Health is also providing NARCAN kits to counties. In September, it distributed 1,500 kits to 16 counties; the next phase of distribution will go to all 67.
Moody’s office is also continuing to educate Floridians through Florida’s Dose of Reality, One Pill Can Kill website and Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit. The resources include information about digital drug dealers targeting youth using specific emojis primarily on TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, and about the rise of rainbow fentanyl, which looks like candy, being used to target minors.
Moody has more than once called on the president to classify illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction and hasn’t received a response.