(The Center Square) – Two Floridians are among the three suspects charged with former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon for allegedly skimming donations from a $25 million crowdfunding campaign to build the border wall.
Brian Kolfage, 38, of Miramar Beach and Andrew Badolato, 56, of Casey Key were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the Florida-registered nonprofit We Build the Wall, which has been under investigation in Florida since May 2019.
Kolfage – a triple-amputee Purple Heart Iraq War veteran, the group's founder and the creator of the GoFundMe campaign – was arraigned Thursday in Pensacola. Badolato, a Sarasota venture capitalist and longtime Bannon associate, was arraigned in Tampa.
The investigation, spearheaded by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) received complaints last year from around the country about We Build The Wall.
“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of 'We Build the Wall,' would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said.
According to the indictment, the four allegedly used a shell company and fake invoices to skim donations, with Bannon accused of pocketing $1 million and Kolfage $350,000. Federal agents seized Kolfage’s 2018 Land Rover and a 2019 Jupiter Marine boat, “Warfighter,” allegedly purchased with the money.
FDACS Commissioner Nikki Fried praised the U.S. Justice Department’s actions Friday.
“Anyone accused of defrauding Floridians should face the full measure of justice that is required,” Fried said. “From the beginning, this investigation has been fully nonpartisan, independent and carried out with the professionalism it deserves. As our department considers further action, I thank the U.S. Department of Justice and federal and state partners for their efforts to protect Florida’s consumers from alleged fraud.”
Kolfage incorporated We Build the Wall in Florida in December 2018 and is listed as president of the Panama Beach-based nonprofit. Its registered agent is Cogency Global Inc. of Tallahassee.
Other officers, all listed under the same Panama Beach address, include Duston Stockton, a campaign strategist for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Breitbart reporter; Amanda Shea of Castle Rock, Colo., whose husband, Timothy, was among the four arrested Thursday; and Kris Kobach, the former Kansas Secretary of State who drew national prominence for his hardline anti-immigration views.
Kobach, defeated in his U.S. Senate bid in Kansas’ Aug. 4 Republican primary, served as vice chairman of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which disbanded in August 2018 without finding evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Stockton, Amanda Shea and Kobach are not cited in the indictment.
Alleged improprieties related to We Build The Wall surfaced in January 2019, when Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Wendy Tien forwarded a complaint to FDACS alleging Kolfage was not refunding donations, as GoFundMe requires, after it failed to meet its $1 billion crowdsourcing goal.
Tien said the Florida Secretary of State’s website “provides no evidence" the nonprofit filed required articles of incorporation.
"I am concerned this high-profile fundraising effort is obtaining widespread press on the basis of potentially or intentionally misleading representations," Tien wrote. "I ask your office to consider reviewing this possible misrepresentation regarding Florida nonprofit entity status for the benefit of the public."
Kolfage told ABC News last year that Florida’s investigation was "a big fat nothing burger" and politically motivated. He attributed Tien’s complaints to a paperwork issue that had been resolved.