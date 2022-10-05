(The Center Square) – In less than three months, nearly 250 veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers have signed up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children through a new program, Continue the Mission, launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis.
The initiative was launched in June 2022 to recruit those in the military and in law enforcement to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need. So far, nearly 250 individuals have applied to the program after the Department of Children and Families hosted several recruiting events and marketed with local partners.
“This initiative is an incredible opportunity to introduce our veterans, their spouses and retired law enforcement to the many rewarding career paths that are available to protect and serve Florida’s children,” First Lady Casey DeSantis said in a statement. “We hope these opportunities provide a continued sense of purpose for those who have already done so much for our great communities, state and nation.”
DCF has been working with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, local veterans’ organizations and community groups to engage veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to fill flexible career opportunities in the child and family well-being system. Continue the Mission is also actively identifying individuals to serve as mentors for children in need, new case managers and child protective investigators.
Hiring fairs have been held in Pensacola and Tallahassee. Upcoming events in October, weather permitting, are planned for Sarasota, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Miami, Panama City, and Marianna.
The initiative expanded statewide Oct. 1.
“Children and families in crisis need reliable support from strong, compassionate, and skilled individuals who will fight to help ensure their safety – attributes that our military and law enforcement agencies instill,” DCF says.
Those interested can learn more here to view and apply for positions. Information is also available online to learn more about working for DCF.
The agency provides a wide range of services, including assisting families seeking to stay safely together or be reunited, overseeing the state’s foster care program, helping youth and young adults transition from foster care to independence, and adoption.
Its regional Family Safety program works in partnership with local communities, courts and tribes to ensure the safety, timely permanency, and well-being of children. Its community-based care provides foster care and related services to families based on identified needs that can be met in their local community.