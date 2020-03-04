The Florida House on Wednesday adopted measures that would place opt-out requirements on unions and end public campaign financing for statewide elections.
The two were among a raft of House bills on third reading approved after relatively brief debates following stormy floor showdowns Tuesday. Both are bound for the Senate.
House Bill 1, sponsored by Rep, James Grant, R-Tampa, would require a public employee who wants join a union sign an authorization form acknowledging money will be withdrawn from paychecks, make it illegal for enrollment forms to ask political affiliation and mandate employees reauthorize membership annually.
After a heated two-hour floor clash Tuesday, the measure was adopted after a half-hour discussion Wednesday in a 63-52 vote.
Grant introduced HB 1 as “the human resources bill we discussed yesterday” and closed without comment.
Opponents highlighted previously expressed opposition to HB 1, which has been labeled a union-busting bill by bargaining units representing teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officers and other government workers.
Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, said the Republican-controlled Legislature continues to “chip away” at workers’ rights to collectively bargain, noting lawmakers last year imposed a requirement that unions must annually recertify membership and retain 50 percent of eligible workers or be decertified.
She said the state already requires unions receive written authorization from members to collect membership dues and to stop collecting dues within 30 days of written notification of a member’s intent to withdraw.
“Florida is a right-to-work state, although it might be better described as a right-to-work-for-less state,” Valdes said.
Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said HB 1 is an example of “administrative burden.”
“Administrative burden is used to delay voting, to restrict access to abortion, and I would argue this bill attempts to create administrative burden to make it more difficult for public employees to fight for better wages and benefits,” she said.
HB 1 faces an uncertain fate in the Senate. A companion bill, Senate Bill 804, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, has not been heard.
House Joint Resolution 1325, adopted in a 100-15 vote, and its implementing bill, House Bill 1327, endorsed by a 106-10 margin, would ask voters in November to approve a Constitutional amendment to repeal the state’s 22-year-old public campaign financing law.
Sponsor Rep. Vance Aloupis, R-Miami, restated his case made in committee hearings that general revenue funds could be better spent elsewhere rather than subsidizing “already overfunded” election campaigns.
The law allows statewide candidates to receive public matching dollars for individual contributions of $250 or less. Almost $56 million in matching funds have been allocated since 1998.
In the November 2018 elections, public matching funds totaled $9.85 million, more than double the $4.34 million from 2014’s midterm election and topping the $6.07 million doled out in 2010.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign received $3.23 million. Opponent Andrew Gillum’s campaign received nearly $2.62 million.
The public contribution is nominal compared with overall campaign spending, Aloupis said, adding, “I do not believe these dollars don’t have value. The greater value of these dollars are in the communities we serve.”
Public campaign financing ensures “the public is treated as one of the special interests” that dominate campaign spending, said Rep. Joe Geller, D-Dania Beach. “If we need to tweak public financing, so be it. We should not simply abandon this noble effort. Public financing is a good thing.”
The same bill was approved by the House last year but never was heard in the Senate, where Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, has submitted the same proposal for four consecutive years.
This year’s versions, Senate Joint Resolution 1110 and Senate Bill 1108, have only advanced through one committee.
