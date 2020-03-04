If Tuesday’s second reading was an indication, the third reading – and final vote – on a House bill seeking to carve into state law opt-outs for union members should be a doozy.
House Bill 1, sponsored by Rep, James Grant, R-Tampa, advanced after a heated two-hour debate on the House floor, with Democrats calling it a “union-busting” cookie-cutter bill engineered by “anti-worker” Michigan-based Mackinac Institute.
The bill would “protect” state, municipal and school-district employees from unions that represent their own interests rather than those of members, Grant said, but would not be an imposition on unions that truly advocate for members.
HB 1 requires a public employee who wants to join a union to sign a membership authorization form that contains the following acknowledgement:
“I acknowledge and understand that Florida is a right to work state and union membership is not required as a condition of employment. I understand that union membership and payment of union dues and assessments is voluntary and that I may not be discriminated against in any manner if I refuse to join or financially support a union.”
Grant said the measure “just requires that new (union) members know their hard-earned money is deducted from their paychecks and you consented.”
The bill would make it illegal for any membership enrollment form to ask a members’ political affiliation, such as the Orange County Teachers’ Association did.
“It’s one of the most offensive things I have ever seen,” Grant said, noting the implication is there is a “right answer.”
Under HB 1, employees would be required to reauthorize union membership annually, and unions must terminate membership upon written request from employees without asking why they want to leave the organization.
“Unions make it super easy to enroll but not to opt out. We need to have parity so it is as easy as it is to opt in as it is to opt out,” Grant said, saying the measure is not a union-busting bill but an “employee payroll protection bill.”
Rep. Joe Geller, D-Dania Beach, said there is “no groundswell, no agitation, nobody has come to us and said, ‘This is a big problem, and we need help.’ ”
“There is significant anecdotal evidence,” Grant said. “Doing math on an unknown is impossible. You cannot prove an unknown.”
Grant said individuals have come to him to say they’ve been discriminated against because of their political affiliations and felt intimidated when they wanted to opt out.
“One is enough. If we have one public employee who has been threatened, intimated, bullied, that is enough,” Grant said, noting he is committed to being “collaborative and cooperative” and has “no tolerance for discrimination.”
“Thank you so much for that commitment,” said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando. “I look forward to collaborating and cooperating with you” in requiring school-choice vouchers are not issued to schools that discriminate against LGBTQ students.
“The First Amendment’s freedom of religion and association will always be my bedrock,” Grant said. “I find it offensive that preserving the Constitution means you support discrimination.”
“Thank you for pointing out all the exemptions to your tolerance for discrimination,” Smith responded.
It is uncertain how much of an appetite the Senate will have for Grant’s bill. Its companion, Senate Bill 804, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, has not been heard in a committee.
Before the House convened, another Grant-sponsored bill, House Bill 7037, was being protested by demonstrators on the Capitol steps.
HB 7037 would impose more requirements on citizen initiative backers, making it more difficult to get proposed constitutional amendments before voters. The controversial measure is scheduled for a final vote Friday.
– The Center Square