(The Center Square) – The number of coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people in Union County stood at 459 as of March 31, the highest rate in Florida, according to a new analysis from the financial news website 24/7 Wall St.

The number of COVID-19 deaths statewide was 156 per 100,000, according to 24/7 Wall St., and the share of residents age 65 and older in Union County stood at 15 percent. The 65-and-over age group is about 90 times more likely to die of coronavirus than residents age 18 to 29, based on countrywide statistics.

Nationwide, the COVID-19 death rate was 167 per 100,000 Americans at the end of March, the study said. In every state, at least one county or jurisdiction had a coronavirus death rate that exceeded the national rate, according to 24/7 Wall St., and 17 of those counties had COVID-19 death rates at least 300 percent higher than the national average.

The counties identified in the study had higher-than-average portions of vulnerable populations, including older adults, and a higher-than-average number of coronavirus cases, the study found. 

County in Each State With Highest COVID-19 Death Rate

StateCounty / RegionCOVID-19 Deaths in County per 100,000COVID-19 Deaths in State per 100,000COVID-19 Cases in County per 100,000COVID-19 Cases in State per 100,000% of 65-Plus Population in County
AlabamaLowndes51821513,27710,52818.4%
AlaskaBethel Census Area1114220,7988,0977.2%
ArizonaApache57723615,10211,72015.0%
ArkansasFulton3871869,05310,95025.5%
CaliforniaImperial39714615,2189,01112.6%
ColoradoBent36210725,5298,06517.9%
ConnecticutHartford2622218,4158,63316.8%
DelawareSussex20716010,7919,76127.0%
FloridaUnion45915611,6289,43415.0%
GeorgiaHancock70318010,49810,04322.4%
HawaiiHonolulu37322,3672,00517.3%
IdahoShoshone2711128,35110,24822.3%
IllinoisStark41818510,0739,72921.9%
IndianaPulaski3551958,72810,23218.9%
IowaHarrison50218212,08411,08619.4%
KansasGrove72516814,70010,36826.6%
KentuckyRobertson6531359,2399,51921.5%
LouisianaBienville58521711,9339,52620.3%
MaineOxford96554,4123,75521.2%
MarylandAllegany2811379,0426,78519.8%
MassachusettsHampden3072469,6988,75316.5%
MichiganIron4551718,3667,33230.0%
MinnesotaKittson5071239,8229,20723.9%
MississippiNeshoba59223513,45310,20815.7%
MissouriGrundy33913910,0619,40721.7%
MontanaBig Horn53113518,3699,80512.1%
NebraskaGrant5571135,29210,82921.1%
NevadaPershing30317314,2649,99515.7%
New HampshireBelknap157915,5006,14421.4%
New JerseyPassaic35427412,64110,10614.3%
New MexicoMcKinley62518716,6659,12611.9%
New YorkBronx43225511,4059,52712.5%
North CarolinaMontgomery32911611,7028,77219.7%
North DakotaDickey64419315,35213,53520.4%
OhioPutnam28815911,9828,66716.9%
OklahomaGreer2861269,59111,10717.5%
OregonMalheur1915711,1473,91716.4%
PennsylvaniaMifflin37719510,2867,92721.1%
Rhode IslandProvidence30024713,79312,91015.0%
South CarolinaBamberg34917910,32210,77521.0%
South DakotaJerauld78921913,55313,30029.6%
TennesseePickett47217514,80011,96026.9%
TexasMcMullen75516412,5389,67118.3%
UtahSan Juan2426712,10712,17213.7%
VermontFranklin75363,4063,03415.6%
VirginiaEmporia78112012,1177,25516.8%
WashingtonGarfield225695,3964,80924.7%
West VirginiaHancock3201468,8587,80822.6%
WisconsinIron70012511,95110,91330.1%
WyomingWashakie32012010,9619,72621.1%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

