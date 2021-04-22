(The Center Square) – The number of coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people in Union County stood at 459 as of March 31, the highest rate in Florida, according to a new analysis from the financial news website 24/7 Wall St.
The number of COVID-19 deaths statewide was 156 per 100,000, according to 24/7 Wall St., and the share of residents age 65 and older in Union County stood at 15 percent. The 65-and-over age group is about 90 times more likely to die of coronavirus than residents age 18 to 29, based on countrywide statistics.
Nationwide, the COVID-19 death rate was 167 per 100,000 Americans at the end of March, the study said. In every state, at least one county or jurisdiction had a coronavirus death rate that exceeded the national rate, according to 24/7 Wall St., and 17 of those counties had COVID-19 death rates at least 300 percent higher than the national average.
The counties identified in the study had higher-than-average portions of vulnerable populations, including older adults, and a higher-than-average number of coronavirus cases, the study found.
---
County in Each State With Highest COVID-19 Death Rate
|State
|County / Region
|COVID-19 Deaths in County per 100,000
|COVID-19 Deaths in State per 100,000
|COVID-19 Cases in County per 100,000
|COVID-19 Cases in State per 100,000
|% of 65-Plus Population in County
|Alabama
|Lowndes
|518
|215
|13,277
|10,528
|18.4%
|Alaska
|Bethel Census Area
|111
|42
|20,798
|8,097
|7.2%
|Arizona
|Apache
|577
|236
|15,102
|11,720
|15.0%
|Arkansas
|Fulton
|387
|186
|9,053
|10,950
|25.5%
|California
|Imperial
|397
|146
|15,218
|9,011
|12.6%
|Colorado
|Bent
|362
|107
|25,529
|8,065
|17.9%
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|262
|221
|8,415
|8,633
|16.8%
|Delaware
|Sussex
|207
|160
|10,791
|9,761
|27.0%
|Florida
|Union
|459
|156
|11,628
|9,434
|15.0%
|Georgia
|Hancock
|703
|180
|10,498
|10,043
|22.4%
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|37
|32
|2,367
|2,005
|17.3%
|Idaho
|Shoshone
|271
|112
|8,351
|10,248
|22.3%
|Illinois
|Stark
|418
|185
|10,073
|9,729
|21.9%
|Indiana
|Pulaski
|355
|195
|8,728
|10,232
|18.9%
|Iowa
|Harrison
|502
|182
|12,084
|11,086
|19.4%
|Kansas
|Grove
|725
|168
|14,700
|10,368
|26.6%
|Kentucky
|Robertson
|653
|135
|9,239
|9,519
|21.5%
|Louisiana
|Bienville
|585
|217
|11,933
|9,526
|20.3%
|Maine
|Oxford
|96
|55
|4,412
|3,755
|21.2%
|Maryland
|Allegany
|281
|137
|9,042
|6,785
|19.8%
|Massachusetts
|Hampden
|307
|246
|9,698
|8,753
|16.5%
|Michigan
|Iron
|455
|171
|8,366
|7,332
|30.0%
|Minnesota
|Kittson
|507
|123
|9,822
|9,207
|23.9%
|Mississippi
|Neshoba
|592
|235
|13,453
|10,208
|15.7%
|Missouri
|Grundy
|339
|139
|10,061
|9,407
|21.7%
|Montana
|Big Horn
|531
|135
|18,369
|9,805
|12.1%
|Nebraska
|Grant
|557
|113
|5,292
|10,829
|21.1%
|Nevada
|Pershing
|303
|173
|14,264
|9,995
|15.7%
|New Hampshire
|Belknap
|157
|91
|5,500
|6,144
|21.4%
|New Jersey
|Passaic
|354
|274
|12,641
|10,106
|14.3%
|New Mexico
|McKinley
|625
|187
|16,665
|9,126
|11.9%
|New York
|Bronx
|432
|255
|11,405
|9,527
|12.5%
|North Carolina
|Montgomery
|329
|116
|11,702
|8,772
|19.7%
|North Dakota
|Dickey
|644
|193
|15,352
|13,535
|20.4%
|Ohio
|Putnam
|288
|159
|11,982
|8,667
|16.9%
|Oklahoma
|Greer
|286
|126
|9,591
|11,107
|17.5%
|Oregon
|Malheur
|191
|57
|11,147
|3,917
|16.4%
|Pennsylvania
|Mifflin
|377
|195
|10,286
|7,927
|21.1%
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|300
|247
|13,793
|12,910
|15.0%
|South Carolina
|Bamberg
|349
|179
|10,322
|10,775
|21.0%
|South Dakota
|Jerauld
|789
|219
|13,553
|13,300
|29.6%
|Tennessee
|Pickett
|472
|175
|14,800
|11,960
|26.9%
|Texas
|McMullen
|755
|164
|12,538
|9,671
|18.3%
|Utah
|San Juan
|242
|67
|12,107
|12,172
|13.7%
|Vermont
|Franklin
|75
|36
|3,406
|3,034
|15.6%
|Virginia
|Emporia
|781
|120
|12,117
|7,255
|16.8%
|Washington
|Garfield
|225
|69
|5,396
|4,809
|24.7%
|West Virginia
|Hancock
|320
|146
|8,858
|7,808
|22.6%
|Wisconsin
|Iron
|700
|125
|11,951
|10,913
|30.1%
|Wyoming
|Washakie
|320
|120
|10,961
|9,726
|21.1%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.