(The Center Square) – Florida public schools have been reopening with in-person instruction for six weeks with one exception: Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS), the state’s largest and nation’s fourth-largest school district.
Because Miami-Dade County remains Florida’s COVID-19 hot spot, the MCDPS School Board had adhered to local public health officials’ recommendations to not open schools for in-person instruction until new cases declined significantly.
Reported infections had been in steady decline in mid-September when the board approved a staggered reopening, beginning with elementary school students Oct. 14 and all students who chose in-person instruction in classes by Oct. 21.
That plan did not suit Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. In a Sept. 25 letter to MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and board Chairperson Perla Hantman, Corcoran demanded the district reopen schools sooner or lose $85 million in state funding.
“I am writing today with grave concerns regarding the School Board of Miami-Dade County’s recent vote to revoke parents’ ability to choose brick-and-mortar schools for their children’s education by forcing families to continue using only distance learning options,” Corcoran wrote.
The MDCPS board relented Tuesday to Corcoran’s demand, agreeing to a staggered reopening starting Monday.
Carvalho told the board he canvassed eight medical experts about reopening Monday, and the “vast majority said, 'Yes.' No one said, 'No.' ”
Nevertheless, concerns remain about the district’s readiness, including undefined contact tracing protocols.
Carvalho acknowledged the district has not upgraded ventilation systems in all of its 340 schools. Many schools have HVAC systems without the MERV 13 filters necessary to diminish the coronavirus’ airborne circulation.
Carvalho said the district has replaced 40,000 air conditioning filters with a “significant number” of MERV 13 filters but, he added, “I need to be honest, they’re not the majority.”
The United Teachers of Dade (UTD) argued against Monday's reopening, noting its members made unannounced visits to 17 schools and saw desks fewer than one meter apart, a lack of personal protective equipment and unmarked seating areas.
“We can assure you that none of the schools we visited yesterday were 100 percent ready,” UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats said.
According to the MDCPS’s new plan, about 22,000 students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade, and students with disabilities who follow a modified curriculum, will return to classrooms Monday.
About 40,000 students will return to brick-and-mortar schools Wednesday, including all elementary school children and students in sixth, ninth and 10th grades.
By Friday, 130,000 students whose parents opted for in-person instruction – the district’s total enrollment is 255,000 with another 90,000 or so in charter schools – will be in classes.
Miami-Dade County public health officials cautiously were optimistic the county, Florida’s hardest-hit by the pandemic, could begin to reopen its schools without risking another spike in COVID-19 cases by early to mid-October.
Miami-Dade County cases had been declining slowly for two months but have recently plateaued. With Gov. Ron DeSantis lifting COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses last week, some fear increased spikes.
“In a way, one could look at what’s happening in Florida as an experiment in public health without the informed consent of the population,” Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health infectious disease expert Barry Bloom told The Miami Herald. “And I am very concerned that, as was the case in Israel and many other places that relaxed without reducing community spread to a very low level, that the numbers will go up again.”