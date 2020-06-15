(The Center Square) – Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal law that prohibits sex discrimination also bans bias against sexual orientation and gender identity grants workplace protections for the first time to many gay and transgender Florida employees.
Florida is one of 26 states without a law protecting LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination. Outside the 40-or-so municipalities with local ordinances prohibiting such biases, workers could have be fired because they are gay or transgender.
Until Monday, when the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision made it unconstitutional to do so.
“Our community just took another step towards equality,” Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill tweeted. “This landmark decision makes clear that employment discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans is illegal. It means working with dignity and without fear of being fired for who you are.”
Noting the ruling comes during Pride Month commemorating the 1969 Stonewall uprising, considered the LGBTQ equality movement’s genesis, Gaskill said there’s much to do in Florida.
“This is just a start. Other forms of discrimination remain legal,” he tweeted. “Florida must pass the Competitive Workforce Act. Congress must pass the #EqualityAct. Our community must elect equality champions & @JoeBiden to the White House. That is how we end all anti-LGBTQ discrimination.”
Florida law protects employees from discrimination based on race, sex and religion, but not sexual orientation or gender identity.
More than 40 counties and cities have passed LGBTQ rights ordinances that cover 60 percent of the state’s workers, according to Equality Florida, but advocates said this local patchwork should be replaced with a uniform policy for business cohesion.
It’s the same argument conservative Republicans use to preempt local regulations on occupational licensing and vacation rentals.
For more than decade, lawmakers have been submitting bills seeking to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the 1992 Florida Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.
During the 2020 session, the Florida Competitive Workforce Act, House Bill 161, was co-filed by Reps. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and Jennifer Webb, D-Gulfport, with 49 bipartisan co-sponsors.
Despite support by more than 450 businesses, including Walt Disney World, the Florida Competitive Workforce Act never got a hearing before the House Civil Justice Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples.
The Senate version, Senate Bill 206, filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, with all 16 fellow Democratic senators and Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, as co-sponsors, also died without a hearing before the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee, chaired by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Palm Harbor.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard three cases in October concerning Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The question was whether the act’s prohibition “because of sex” applies to the nation’s LGBTQ workers, including 8 million in 26 states without workplace protections.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump, joined Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative appointed by President George W. Bush, and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in the majority ruling.
In writing the majority opinion, Gorsuch explained why bias against LGBTQ employees constitutes “sex discrimination” as defined in the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
“Consider, for example, an employer with two employees, both of whom are attracted to men. The two individuals are, to the employer’s mind, materially identical in all respects, except that one is a man and the other a woman,” he wrote. “If the employer fires the male employee for no reason other than the fact he is attracted to men, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague.”