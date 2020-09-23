(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz says Michael Bloomberg’s multimillion-dollar fundraising effort to pay 31,000 Florida felons’ legal obligations so they can vote in November is criminal and called on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moore to investigate the donation.
“This isn’t on the level,” Gaetz, R-Florida, told Lou Dobbs on Fox Business. “This isn’t just advertising money. This is a specific inducement to a specific segment of voters to get them to vote a certain way, and I think it could be a crime.”
Bloomberg, the former Republican New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced Monday his political organization raised at least $17 million to pay court fines for felons, allowing them to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
The money is being directed to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), which had raised about $5 million to pay felons’ fines before Bloomberg raised between $17 million and $20 million.
Nearly 65 percent of Florida voters in November 2018 approved Amendment 4, which restored voting rights for ex-felons, excluding those convicted of murder and sexual assault, after “completing sentences.”
During the 2019 legislative session, the Legislature adopted Senate Bill 7066 as “enabling legislation,” which interpreted “completing sentences” to mean paying all legal obligations, including court fees, fines and restitution.
SB 7066 was challenged in a year-long legal battle that culminated in May, when U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle called SB 7066 a “pay-to-vote system” that imposes “a tax by any other name” and declared it unconstitutional.
In a Sept. 11 ruling, however, the U.S. 11th Circuit found SB 7066 does not impose a “poll tax or” violate the 14th or 24th amendments and required felons to pay legal obligations before regaining voting rights. The case will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The FRRC is allocating the money to felons who owe $1,500 or less in legal obligations, particularly those among the 80,000-plus felons who registered to vote before September’s ruling.
FRRC Executive Director Desmond Meade told reporters Tuesday the organization does not care what party felons register in.
Gaetz told Dobbs that Meade is lying.
The FRRC is not seeking “every felon” but “just those they have specifically identified as the Biden voters. That’s offering a bribe, an inducement, for someone to behave a certain way in voting,” Gaetz claimed.
None of the money raised by Bloomberg came from him or his political organization, nor will it be deducted from the $100 million he donated to the Florida Democratic Party last week.
Gaetz said Bloomberg’s donation is “a leveraged buyout of the Democratic Party” in the wake of his failed presidential bid, which ended during primary debates “because (Massachusetts Sen.) Elizabeth Warren fed him into a wood chipper.”
Meade, who has spearheaded Florida’s drive to restore felons’ voting rights, was convicted for domestic violence in the past, and a 1990s grand larceny charge got him dishonorably discharged from the Army.
The state’s clemency board, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, turned down his request for full pardon Wednesday.
Meade asked rather than a full pardon if he could “just get restoration of my civil rights?”
“That was not on the agenda,” DeSantis said.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state’s top elected Democrat, praised Meade as someone who “is an exemplary citizen now that you have turned this page” and asked when he could get a hearing on restoring his civil rights.
“I don’t know,” DeSantis said.