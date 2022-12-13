(The Center Square) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service said Tuesday its agents have seized 10 shipments containing 56 gun parts and accessories at a logistics hub in Indianapolis.
The CBP says its agents examined the manifests of the shipments and seized the contraband imported from Israel and Spain on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. The shipments contained grips, sights, swivels, slings, rifle stocks and conversion kits.
The reason for the seizures was that the importer didn't have the required permits to import firearm parts and was not a federally licensed firearms manufacturer or dealer. The release also said the manifest marked the seized goods as conversion kits.
The shipments were headed for different residences in Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
"This seizure clearly illustrates how closely CBP examines import manifests and identifies anomalies that could potentially harm our nation or our citizens," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. "Additionally, our strong and effective partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies enables us to quickly identify and remove these shipments before they reach their final destination."